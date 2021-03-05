Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 709,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 989,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 189.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

