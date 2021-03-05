Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 639,264 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Humana worth $393,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace Capital lifted its position in Humana by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 35,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 108,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,385,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Argus raised their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

NYSE HUM traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.16. 13,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,345. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

