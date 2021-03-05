Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Up to $15.77

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $17.96. Humanigen shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 7,381 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,774 shares of company stock worth $9,902,517. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,256,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

