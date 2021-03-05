Humanscape Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $165,730.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $165,730.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00056997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00025618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00042690 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

