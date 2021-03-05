HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Market Cap of $20.34 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and approximately $15.30 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00462837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00083561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00462790 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

