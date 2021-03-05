Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,462 shares of company stock worth $1,714,203 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HII opened at $179.37 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $216.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

