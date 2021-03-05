Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $216.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,462 shares of company stock worth $1,714,203 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

