Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $343.70 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $235.47 million and $343.70 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $48,951.92 or 1.00104727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.00462367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00068995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00076926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00083106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00466451 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Token Trading

