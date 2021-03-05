Huobi Token Price Hits $15.18 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.84 billion and $705.51 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $15.18 or 0.00031412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.29 or 0.00751515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042417 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

