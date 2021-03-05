Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,776 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.32% of Hurco Companies worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 179.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HURC traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.25. 2,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $228.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

