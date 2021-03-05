HUSD Achieves Market Cap of $725.99 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $725.99 million and approximately $1.24 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00056925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.18 or 0.00752554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00042715 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 725,673,433 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

