Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 9.1% Higher

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.39. 445,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 238,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.
About Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM)
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
