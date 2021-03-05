Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 9.1% Higher

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.39. 445,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 238,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 104,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,901,000 after purchasing an additional 253,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

