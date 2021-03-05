Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $290,433.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00751396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042379 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

