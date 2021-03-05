Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 28th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of HYLN stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,511,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,334. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.