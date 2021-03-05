HyperCash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.97 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $41.16 million and $10.97 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,282.70 or 1.00178195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00038519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.00972981 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.02 or 0.00422852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00298838 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00088298 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00039269 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005765 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

