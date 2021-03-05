Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
ITEPF opened at $2.07 on Friday. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.
About Hyve Group
Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.