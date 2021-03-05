Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ITEPF opened at $2.07 on Friday. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

