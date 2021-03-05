I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $853.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.00429641 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005965 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00037335 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,967.04 or 0.04153690 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,729,957 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

