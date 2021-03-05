IAA (NYSE:IAA) Trading 5.1% Higher

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.95 and last traded at $57.83. 925,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 896,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. Research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

IAA Company Profile (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

