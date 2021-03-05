Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $213.06

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.06 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 231.80 ($3.03). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 231 ($3.02), with a volume of 2,894,208 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 198 ($2.59).

Get Ibstock alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £946.08 million and a P/E ratio of -56.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.16.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.