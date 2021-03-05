ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

ICFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $87.60. 58,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

