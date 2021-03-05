ICHI Reaches One Day Volume of $62,352.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, ICHI has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $62,352.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $6.49 or 0.00013186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.33 or 0.00462152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00069125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00077269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00081666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.00457844 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,390 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.