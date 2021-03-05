ICON Trading 16.1% Higher This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $187.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,167,969 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.