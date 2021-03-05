Ideaology Market Cap Tops $2.09 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $141,040.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00752548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00025614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00042845 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,343,512 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

