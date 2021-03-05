Idena Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Idena has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $68,268.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00460126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00068359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 65,517,516 coins and its circulating supply is 38,002,650 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.