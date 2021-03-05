Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of INVE stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,382. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $187.95 million, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

