Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) COO Acquires $39,000.00 in Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00.

NASDAQ:IDRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 741,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,496. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Equities analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.