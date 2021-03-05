IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,466 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.63% of IDEX worth $94,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,329,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 83,925.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,410 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IDEX by 409.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,685,000 after acquiring an additional 721,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.49. 6,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,735. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $211.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

