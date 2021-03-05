IDEX (IDEX) Price Up 49.7% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $43.48 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00756548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00031430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00042968 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

