Idle (IDLE) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $341,435.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can currently be bought for approximately $10.14 or 0.00020778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00460752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00068587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00076661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00082918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.18 or 0.00465380 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,717 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.