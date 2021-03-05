IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Up 18.4%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price was up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 340,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 161,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $343.43 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDT by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

