IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Up 18.4%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price was up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 340,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 161,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.07.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $343.43 million for the quarter.
About IDT (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.
