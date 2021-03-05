IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.73

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 4587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

