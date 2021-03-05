IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Short Interest Update

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,579,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFAN stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 186,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,690. IFAN Financial has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About IFAN Financial

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

