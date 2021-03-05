IG Gold One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,056.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $4,056.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00463604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00068928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056856 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00753120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025827 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.