IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Up 55.5% in February

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the January 28th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 351.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after purchasing an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.81. 4,086,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average is $86.03. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

