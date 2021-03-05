Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 1.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $1,395,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,907,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,725 shares of company stock worth $8,630,188. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.35.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.88. 38,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.