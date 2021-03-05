Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 2.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $32,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.35.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total value of $104,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,212,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,725 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,188. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $14.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,420. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.