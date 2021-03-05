IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading 6.6% Higher

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 119,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 450,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of IMAC in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -2.05.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.27% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

