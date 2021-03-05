ImageCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $112,081.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $276,936.61 and $112,081.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,958,223 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

