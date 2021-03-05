IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMAX stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 5,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

