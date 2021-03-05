IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $16,434,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter valued at $7,774,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,079,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,214,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.