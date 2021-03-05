IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Up 18.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) shot up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IMAX traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.59. 4,082,697 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 878,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMAX. Benchmark upped their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IMAX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

