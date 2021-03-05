ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $8.36 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

