ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
IMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $8.36 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.65.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
