ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Up 7.1%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.95. 2,238,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,812,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of research firms have commented on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.