ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Gap Up to $8.88

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.88 ($0.12), but opened at GBX 9.20 ($0.12). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 9.02 ($0.12), with a volume of 507,810 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74.

About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

