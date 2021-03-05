Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.08

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.08 and traded as high as $19.62. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 134,787 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

