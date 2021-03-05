Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.93 and traded as high as C$4.27. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 41,521 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$528.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.