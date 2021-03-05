Incent Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $81.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Incent has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

