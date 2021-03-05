Incent Trading Up 54.9% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 54.9% higher against the dollar. Incent has a market cap of $1.76 million and $38.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00461366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00068127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00077470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00466212 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

