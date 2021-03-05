Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,889,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 316,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Incyte worth $512,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Incyte by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

