Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Independent Bank worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $87.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $91.17.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

INDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

